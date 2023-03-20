To continue efforts to further develop youth football in the country, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has named Japanese coach Tetsuya Tsuchida as the PFF’s new Head of Youth Development.

Coach Tsuchida is highly recommended by the Japan Football Association (JFA, which has an existing collaboration with PFF on the subject of youth development.

He has 23 years of extensive experience in youth academy development and talent identification, including those with the J-League club Kashima Antlers. He has also overseen the development of several Japanese talents, who have represented Japan in international competitions.

