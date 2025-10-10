Formula E’s global cumulative TV audience grew by 14% to a record 561 million in Season 11 (2024/25)



The all-electric series’ global fanbase reached 422 million by the end of Season 11, a 13% increase from Season 10



Total video views surged by 47% year-on-year, and social media impressions climbed to 1.39 billion (a 14% increase)



The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concluded its 11th exhilarating season (2024/25) surpassing all prior records for cumulative TV audience, global fanbase and digital engagement.

Formula E’s global fanbase has significantly expanded, reaching 422 million by the end of Season 11, a 13% increase from Season 10. This surge is part of a larger cumulative trend, with fan numbers growing by an impressive 38% (117 million fans) since Season 8 (2021/22). The championship now boasts one of the most dedicated fanbases in motorsport, with 58% of fans categorised as ‘highly engaged’, representing a 9% growth from the previous season. Fan engagement is particularly impressive in Tier 1 markets (US, China, UK and Germany), which collectively account for nearly 37% (158 million) of the total fanbase.

Highlights from the series’ latest TV and audience analysis include:

Formula E’s global cumulative TV audience grew by 14% to a record 561 million in Season 11 (2024/25)

Season 11 saw a race average of 33 million cumulative audience (+16% growth from Season 10)

41% and 12% year-on-year cumulative audience increase in the UK and Germany respectively for Formula E race related coverage

The Mexico City E-Prix (Round 2) achieved two new audience records: 10.5 million viewers on CBS for a single programme, and the highest audience of single race in S11, with 46 million viewers, a 38% increase over the season average

The championship’s bold digital approach continues to drive monumental growth:

Video views experienced huge year-on-year growth of 47%, with Evo Sessions content accounting for 42% of total views in Season 11

Total social media impressions in Season 11 increased by 14% compared to Season 10, surpassing 1.39 billion

Social media following in Season 11 rose by 10% from Season 10, with TikTok showing the largest increase (+37%) and becoming Formula E’s second most-followed platform

Race-related content drove 28% more engagements in Season 11 compared to Season 10, with Berlin, Mexico and Jeddah experiencing the highest uplifts

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“The Season 11 results are a powerful validation of Formula E’s strategy: delivering world-class, unpredictable racing in the heart of iconic cities. To achieve a 14% increase in our global TV audience to 561 million and grow our already highly engaged fanbase to over 422 million worldwide is an outstanding feat.

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what electric motorsport can be. Our commitment to innovation and thrilling competition is clearly resonating with a rapidly expanding global audience. The introduction of the GEN3 Evo car, the fastest accelerating FIA single-seater, is a testament to that commitment. We are already looking forward to an even more exciting Season 12 – our biggest calendar yet – beginning in just a few months, as we continue to attract new fans, partners and manufacturers to the sport.”

The all-electric series’ record-breaking 12th season begins on 6 December 2025 on the vibrant streets of São Paulo. Calendar highlights include new races in Madrid and Miami’s International Autodrome, plus returning venues Berlin, Tokyo, and Shanghai, each hosting double-header race weekends. Monaco continues its role as the jewel in the crown of motorsport, hosting back-to-back races over a single weekend on the iconic street circuit. The season concludes once more in London, with a climactic double-header at the Excel London on 15-16 August 2026, that will round out the end of the GEN3 Evo era Formula E car, ahead of the championship’s all-new GEN4 car debut at the end of 2026.

The TV viewership data metrics presented are independently sourced from Kantar Media, and from Emplifi for social media analytics.

To gauge the expansion of Formula E’s fanbase, Potentia Insight conducted a comprehensive independent survey of 33,000 adults across 16 markets in two waves. This methodical approach ensures a detailed and accurate reflection of global interest in Formula E. Certified by the Market Research Society, this survey adheres to industry standards and benchmarks, providing reliable insights into the sport’s growing appeal.

2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Calendar

Event Round(s) Location Date(s) 0 Pre-season Testing Spain, Valencia, 27 October – 31 October 2025 1 1 Brazil, São Paulo 6 December 2025 2 2 Mexico, Mexico City (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez) 10 January 2026 3 3 USA, Miami International Autodrome 31 January 2026 4 4 & 5 Saudi Arabia, Jeddah Corniche Circuit 13 & 14 February 2026 5 6 Spain, Circuito del Madrid Jarama 21 March 2026 6 7 & 8 Germany, Berlin 2 & 3 May 2026 7 9 & 10 Monaco, Monte Carlo 16 & 17 May 2026 8 11 *TBC 30 May 2026 9 12 *TBC 20 June 2026 10 13 & 14 China, Shanghai International Circuit 4 & 5 July 2026 11 15 & 16 Japan, Tokyo 25 & 26 July 2026 12 17 & 18 UK, London 15 & 16 August 2026

*To be announced soon

