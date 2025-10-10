The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has hit the Circuito Estoril for the EICMA Estoril Round, and with it comes the tough talk from Thursday’s debriefs. It could be a potential weekend of celebration with the title on the line, but before the track action begins, take a look at some of the best quotes from the first day at Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “I wasn’t able to do a hat trick here last year, so I want to try to do that this time”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m very happy, finally we’re back to Estoril, normally we’re strong here, I really like this circuit, and it looks like the weather will also be nice. We’re 100% ready to fight again this weekend, and we’ll see who wins. I remember in the Tissot Superpole Race Nicolo had better acceleration than me with his SCQ tyre but I didn’t expect his grip to stay so strong by the last two laps, but in the long races I was riding alone. I’ll never forget that race though because of how close it was. We finished very close together; it was a real photo finish. We will see again this weekend. He will be riding more than 100%, and I think it will be a really exciting race for everyone. In motorsport anything can happen. Everyone is focused on Nicolo, but the same goes for me, if I make a mistake or have a tech issue, I’d be in a tough situation too. I’m not thinking about this, I don’t think he will have an issue or a crash and I’m focusing on our fight. He’s a fast rider and we will both be trying to do our best. I hope we have a good fight and put on a good race. I’m not waiting for him to make a mistake, if he finishes each race in P2, we will have to wait until Jerez, but I‘m just focused on winning the races. I need to win again. I wasn’t able to do a hat trick here last year, so I want to try to do that this time.”

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “I feel more ready and more comfortable so I’ll try to be faster than last year…”

Discussing what he can take from last year’s epic Superpole Race win against Razgatlioglu, Bulega said: “We are coming here after Aragon which was a good weekend for us. We’re very motivated to try and stay at the front at Estoril. Honestly, last year was good, but not extremely good. I was second twice and won the Superpole Race. It was my first year and I was still learning a lot of things. Now I feel more ready and more comfortable so I’ll try to be faster than last year. I just remembered that Toprak had very strong pace. I was faster than him just in the last two corners and I was repeating to myself that I had to stay with him and beat him in the last corner because it’s the only point I could. It gave me confidence for the round after, so it was very important for me.”

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team): “He’s a really good guy… When he’s in good form, he can beat all the other riders”

Explaining how he injured his hand and discussing 2026 BMW teammate Miguel Oliveira, Petrucci said: “Apart from the hand, I’m physically good. Last Friday, I was training at the gym with the bands. This came off my hand, and I was near a metal wall, and I hit my hand against it. It wasn’t a big hit, but I have three screws and there’s a small fracture of the fourth metacarpal. I’m sorry to do that because riders get injured riding motocross or whatever, and I got injured at the gym doing some shoulder exercises! It’s not what I needed, but I can’t manage these 30 points [to Locatelli] because we still have six races to go. 30 points is a good gap but it’s nothing compared to what I need. We have these two rounds which will be really important. We want to finish in third place in the Championship and be the best Independent, like last year. I hope we can get both of them. I’d like to finish my adventure with Barni with these kinds of results. I haven’t had a conversation with Oliveira, but we were with the same manufacturer back in 2021 with KTM. I got a chance to know him and he’s a really good guy; I’m happy to have him. When he’s in good form, he can beat all the other riders. I can’t wait to start working and riding together.”

Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha): “I know Xavi will give 100%, I think his riding style will fit well with the Yamaha R1”

On his penultimate round as a full-time rider, Rea said: “Honestly, it’s mixed emotions for me really. It’s probably been the toughest bag-pack I’ve had in my career because I’ll be staying out from Estoril to Jerez. It’s very strange to be honest, but I’m looking forward to it, especially because it’s coming right after a very strong Sunday in Aragon and a strong Sunday at Magny-Cours as well. I think if we can build this momentum into the weekend then we can feel comfortable with the bike and try to ride to our full potential. I don’t want to tie myself up with expectations, but last year was a solid one. We have improved the bike a lot, but everyone has improved, and the benchmark is much higher this year. We need to try to get through Friday well. Pirelli have brought some new front tyres to try, so we’ll have a bit of an evaluation on Friday to see what’s what. I think if we can put it together and maximise our Superpole, then I see no reason that we can’t aim to fight in the top five. Back in 2020, finishing here in Estoril with my sixth title, we had a nice party afterwards and enjoyed the fruits of our labour. I’m excited because Xavi is a great guy. We’ve trained together for motocross, and I really love my guys over there. They’re very fortunate to have Xavi in the box. He’s an ultimate professional, I know he’ll give 100%. I think his riding style will fit well with the Yamaha R1. I wish him and the team all the best next season.”

Andrea Iannone (Team Pata GoEleven): “It’s my last year with GoEleven and I want to end in the best way possible”

On his future and being back at Estoril, Iannone stated: “I’m happy to be here at Estoril. It’s a good track and I always have good memories here. The top five is our target. We missed it during the season but I hope now we have the potential from Aragon to Jerez. I want to end the season in the best way. It’s my last year with GoEleven and I want to end in the best way possible. I’m really confident that next year, I’ll be on the grid. We work and I think it’s a big project but, at this moment, I will not share it. Gelete Nieto and my brother worked hard to make the best situation for me. I hope we confirm everything as soon as possible.”

Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing): “Things are still up in the air… My ambition would be to continue in WorldSBK”

Previewing Estoril and discussing his future, Vickers said: “The last three rounds have been new circuits so I’m used to learning the tracks. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been watching a lot of older races here, and the team has sent me some data, so I’ve had a little look and know what to expect. It’s never easy because the level is so high. Hopefully, we can be getting towards the top ten, inside the points. There have been some difficulties and discussions that have changed some things, but things are still up in the air. Obviously, in this situation, you have to look at other options. We hope we can announce some things in the coming days. My ambition would be to continue in WorldSBK. I’ve come here for a year and it would be great to continue. We’ve got to see how things pan out in the next few days. We’ve shown at times we can battle comfortably in the top ten, at tracks we have little experience at and quite a lot of experience at. You definitely perform better going into a second year of WorldSBK. The bikes are very different from what I’m used to, but I feel like, for a rookie year, we’ve had a great season so far.”

Jose Escamez (Honda HRC Team Manager): “They are two riders with lots of potential from different classes and lots of experience…”

Discussing the arrival of Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon for 2026, plus his departure at the end of the season, Escamez stated: “I think Chantra and Dixon are good choices, they are two riders with lots of potential from different classes and lots of experience. I think it’ll be interesting to see them in this Championship with these bikes. I think they’ll both need some time to understand and adapt to these bikes, as well as learn the new tracks. Some of the tracks they’ll be familiar with, but others will require time to learn. Next season, there will be a new Team Manager, Yuji Mori, who has already been in the project for a long time. So far, this is the plan, so I will not continue with the project.

Unfortunately, Iker may need some time to get back to where he was before his injury. Here at Estoril, he felt quite good last year and achieved a podium. Xavi is in a good moment as well. He is always improving and making progress; it would be a good chance for him to show his potential as he has done this year.”

Sven Blusch (Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport): “After we knew Toprak was leaving, we wanted to push as hard as possible for the 2026 Championship as well”

Speaking about the impending arrival of Miguel Oliveira and the 2025 title fight, Oliveira said: “I think Portugal is the perfect place to announce our new Portuguese rider. We’re super happy. After we secured Danilo, we were looking for our second rider, and we’re more than happy to bring him on board. We had already made contact to talk about 2026 and bringing Miguel on board. I think he’s really looking forward to it too. We’re looking forward to having him on site but first of all we need to focus on securing the Championship; all eyes at the moment on the next two weeks. After we knew Toprak was leaving, we wanted to push as hard as possible for the 2026 Championship as well. I think our combination of riders, who both know each other from MotoGP will be able to keep the same spirit in the box that we have with Toprak and Mickey. I think the most important thing at the moment is going from race to race; it’s important for us now to have no technical mistakes and ride three clean races. As long as we have three clean races, whenever they happen, we’re ready, but I think it’s important not to focus on ending the Championship early, instead focusing on each race as they come.”

Like this: Like Loading...