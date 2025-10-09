Thailand kept the pace in Group D on the third matchday of the third-round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 when they outplayed Chinese Taipei 2-0 at the Rajamangala Stadium.

With Sri Lanka springing a surprise when they edged Turkmenistan 1-0 in Colombo, the win for Thailand made sure that the qualification from Group D is still wide open.Following a first-half stalemate, the Thais opened the scoring through Seksan Ratree in the 51st minute before adding the second goal through Chanathip Songkrasin in the 78th minute.The win saw Thailand having the same six points as Group D leaders Turkmenistan and second-placed Sri Lanka.At the Territory Rugby League Stadium in Darwin, Australia, the Philippines picked up a valuable 4-1 away win over Timor Leste in their Group A encounter.Bjørn Martin Davis Kristensen was on a quadruple (15th, 31st, 49th and 56th minute) for the Philippines as Paulo Domingos Gali da Costa Freitas scored the only goal for Timor Leste in the 47th minute.The win saw the Philippines top of Group A with seven points, the same as second-placed Tajikistan.In Group F, Malaysia were 3-0 winners over Laos at the New Laos National Stadium as Vietnam crushed Nepal 3-1 at the Go Dau Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.Singapore held India to a 1-1 draw in Group C at the National Stadium in Kallang, while Brunei Darussalam fell to a 2-0 loss to Yemen in Group B at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #Changsuek #PFF

