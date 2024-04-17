CIRCUIT DE MONACO, MONACO – MAY 04: Atmosphere during the Monaco ePrix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday May 04, 2023 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Charly Lopez / LAT Images)

New GEN3 Evo car to be unveiled on 25th April in the build-up to Round 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Monaco



Huge leap in performance delivered through upgrades to the Formula E’s lightest, fastest, and most powerful race car – the GEN3.

Formula E and the FIA have today announced that they will unveil the highly-anticipated GEN3 Evo race car on Thursday 25th April during an exclusive evening launch in the build-up to the 2024 Monaco E-Prix.

As an evolution of the current GEN3 race car – the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever made – the all-electric championship is set to raise the bar even higher with a race car that will be pushed to the limit by the series’ world-class drivers across seasons 11 and 12.

The GEN3 Evo is set to deliver even more dramatic wheel to wheel racing. With improved performance characteristics that will highlight Formula E and the FIA’s role in pioneering technology and sustainable motorsport, the GEN3 Evo is set to deliver a step-change in on-track action.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer at Formula E, said:

“As we prepare to unveil the GEN3 Evo, we’re not just launching a car; we’re continuing to shape the future of racing. This next iteration not only exemplifies our dedication to innovation and pushing the limits of technology but also enhances our commitment to delivering exhilarating, competitive racing for our fans. We are setting new standards in performance that will intensify on-track rivalries and fan engagement, keeping us at the forefront of global motorsports.”

Following the launch, the next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will commence for Round 8 of the 2024 Monaco E-Prix on Saturday 27th April. More information available here.

