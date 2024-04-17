A winning start against Iraq last night has put the smile on Thailand Under-23 head coach Ithsara Sritharo as he gave ‘big credit to the boys’.

Thailand scored a 2-0 win over Iraq in their opening game of Group C of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Waris Choolthong gave the Thais the lead after 26 minutes as Teerasak Poeiphimai then added the second goal in the 65th minute.

“Big credit to the boys and they all did their best, both the ones who started and those who came on,” said Ithsara.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/ithsara_lauds_thailand_display_shenaishil_seeks_iraq_response.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FAT

#Changsuek

Like this: Like Loading...