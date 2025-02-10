The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the first time in Rounds 3 and 4, bringing the season’s only night races to a nation with deep ties to the series.

The Jeddah E-Prix will see the launch of PIT BOOST, a new mid-race feature providing a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) via a 30-second, 600kW ultra-fast energy boost in the pitlane – Formula E’s first mandatory pit stops in nearly seven years.

An additional Rookie Free Practice session will take place on Thursday 13 February for drivers who have never competed in the championship before, featuring drivers such as Jamie Chadwick, Théo Pourchaire, Tatiana Calderón and Daniil Kvyat.

The Jeddah E-Prix kicks off Season 11’s first double-header on February 14-15, 2025, before the championship heads to Miami for the world’s first ‘Evo Sessions’ event, followed by the Miami E-Prix in April.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Saudi Arabia for its first double-header of the season. Rounds 3 and 4 will take place at the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Middle East, but with fresh challenges and innovations for Season 11. The first night-time double-header of the season moves to a new venue, as the championship shifts from Diriyah to a revised 1.86-mile layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a track renowned for hosting many other iconic races.

The introduction of PIT BOOST marks the return of pit stops to Formula E for the first time in seven years. In Friday’s race, drivers must make a mandatory 30-second stop to gain an additional 10% energy boost to their battery. This adds another layer of strategy alongside the existing ATTACK MODE, which remains in place across both races.

After a thrilling start to Season 11, Round 2 winner Oliver Rowland will be eager to deliver another standout performance, matching his victory last month in front of a sell-out Mexico crowd. Meanwhile, championship leader António Félix da Costa will surely be aiming to convert his two runner-up finishes into a top-step triumph.

Additionally, the Rookie Free Practice session debuts ahead of the event, providing global motorsport talent a chance to showcase their abilities in the latest GEN3 Evo technology. These changes highlight Formula E and the FIA’s commitment to innovation, competition, and fan engagement as the series embarks on an exciting new chapter in Jeddah.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the Jeddah E-Prix start at 20:05 local time on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February.

THE WORLD’S FASTEST ACCELERATING SINGLE-SEATER MEETS THE WORLDS FASTEST STREET CIRCUIT

Formula E is set to make its debut at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on a brand-new 3km layout for the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix on February 14-15. The world’s fastest street circuit has been specially adapted for the all-electric championship, featuring 19 high-speed turns and four new chicanes designed to enhance the unique challenges of Formula E racing.

The track modifications, completed in just 30 days, will provide an exciting new test for teams and drivers as they navigate the revised anti-clockwise layout along the stunning Red Sea coastline.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s vibrant coastal city, is a dynamic blend of history, culture, and modernity. Located along the stunning Red Sea, it serves as the country’s commercial hub and gateway for millions of pilgrims traveling to Mecca. Known for its breathtaking waterfront, bustling souks, and contemporary skyline, Jeddah is a melting pot of tradition and progress.

WELCOMING PIT BOOST

PIT BOOST is an innovative mid-race feature that provides a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) to race cars through a 30-second, 600kW rapid energy boost in the pitlane. This mandatory sporting feature – deploying significantly more power than current consumer superchargers – adds another strategic element during selected races, with the potential to dramatically alter race outcomes and tactics.

Quick facts about PIT BOOST:

Adds 10% additional energy (+3.85kWh) to race cars in the form of a 30-second charge, as part of a 34-second stationary pit stop at 600kW.

Mandatory for all drivers in designated races.

Independent of existing ATTACK MODE rules, providing teams with two strategic elements to manage alongside one another.

No more than two Pit Crew may work on the car during the PIT BOOST, plus one Pit Crew member assigned specifically to stop and release the car.

Only one car at a time per team may carry out PIT BOOST (not simultaneously).

Highlights rapid-charging EV technology, reflecting Formula E’s race-to-road ingenuity.

The FIA will determine the window to take PIT BOOST (depending on a certain ‘Status of Charge’ value), which will be shared with teams 21 days before each race.

RETURN OF THE ROOKIES

Ahead of the main event, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will host a Rookie Free Practice session on Thursday 13 February, providing each team with the opportunity to showcase talent from outside the championship in the new GEN3 Evo machinery.

This session promises to add an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the race weekend, while teams also gather valuable data that will aid them in strategic decision-making down the line. The full rookie line-up can be found below.

2 Maserati MSG Racing Théo Pourchaire 5 NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Alexander Dunne 7 DS PENSKE Daniil Kvyat 13 TAG HEUER Porsche Formula E Team Thomas Preining 16 Envision Racing Zak O’Sullivan 21 Mahindra Racing Kush Maini 22 LOLA Yamaha ABT Formula E Team Tatiana Calderón 23 Nissan Formula E Team Gabriele Minì 33 Cupra Kiro Mikkel Jensen 37 Jaguar TCS Racing Jamie Chadwick 51 Andretti Formula E Jak Crawford

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2025 JEDDAH E-PRIX

The 2025 Jeddah E-Prix gets underway on Thursday 13 February with Rookie Free Practice at 18:00 local time, and Free Practice 1 at 21:00 local time.

Then it’s on to race day on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February as Free Practice 2 kicks off the day at 13:00 local, qualifying follows at 15:20 local with lights out on Rounds 3 and 4 at 20:05 local/17:05 UTC.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

