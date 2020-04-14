Formula E joins forces with UNICEF to keep children around the world safe, healthy and learning in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Partnership with UNICEF will see Formula E launch fundraising initiatives and increase awareness through its global platforms
Formula E and UNICEF are partnering due to a shared commitment to implement projects that create a better world for future generations
Formula E has today announced it is teaming up with UNICEF to support the global coronavirus appeal, protecting vulnerable children and families most at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
The partnership will focus on keeping children around the world healthy and learning in the face of coronavirus, with funds being directed to projects such as those contributing to remote learning programmes and the supply of essential protective equipment for hospital staff and care workers on the frontline.
Like UNICEF, Formula E has a vision of a brighter future for children and young people, growing up on a cleaner and safer planet. As a global sport with a purpose to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Formula E is naturally placed to use its platforms to raise awareness of UNICEF’s work to protect children against the effects of coronavirus.
Working in partnership with UNICEF, Formula E will launch initiatives to raise funds in support of the global coronavirus appeal. These efforts will build upon an initial donation to UNICEF from Formula E, to make an immediate impact on the charity’s work.
UNICEF’s comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic includes tackling both the primary health and wellbeing of children and young people across the world, and a secondary impact of lost educational opportunities, as well as the discrimination and stigma which come from widespread misinformation.
The impact of coronavirus on children so far has been huge. Already, a staggering 1.5 billion children are missing out on education due to school closures. With major disruptions to the global economy, many families risk losing their livelihoods and falling into poverty. This situation is unlike any the world has ever known.
Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E
JAMIE REIGLE
“Formula E is committed to supporting UNICEF in its efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of the world’s children and families. Formula E was founded with a purpose of reducing global climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; a mission which aims to provide a safer, cleaner life for future generations. Today, we are taking immediate action to protect future generations from a global health emergency. Our partnership with and initial donation to UNICEF are the start of a long-term journey together to protect the health, safety and education of vulnerable children around the world. On behalf of the Formula E ecosystem of teams, manufacturers, drivers, partners and all their staff, we are honoured to support UNICEF and encourage everyone to stay safe and stay home.”
DEPUTY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PARTNERSHIPS AND PHILANTHROPY OF UNICEF UK
SARAH WARD
“We are delighted to see Formula E supporting UNICEF’s response to coronavirus. With huge thanks to the generous donations of our supporters, such as Formula E, UNICEF is proud to continue our life-changing work across the world. Through their much-needed donation, we are able to support children and families across the world by activities including supplying medical equipment and hygiene kits, developing learning resources, delivering prevention campaigns and tackling misinformation.”
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR