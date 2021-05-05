All you need to know as the all-electric racing series returns to Monaco for Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with FIA President Jean Todt in attendance

For the first time, Formula E’s 12 teams and 24 drivers will race around a new, longer track layout, featuring iconic corners including Casino Square, Mirabeau and the tunnel

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship makes its way to the most iconic street circuit in motorsport on May 8, for Round 7 of Season 7 on the French Riviera – the Monaco E-Prix.

Driver round-up

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries tops the driver standings heading into the race after claiming his second victory of the season at the DHL Valencia E-Prix (Round 5). He’s only nine points clear of team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne who took third in that same race.

The German outfit sits atop the teams’ standings. With three wins from six so far, De Vries and Vandoorne are looking to double down in the Principality – both having driven to victory there in other categories.

After a flying start to Season 7, Diriyah E-Prix winner Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) sits third in the running with Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) in fourth.

Rookie Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) turned heads with a dominant drive to victory in Round 6 last time out – firing him to within 24 points of championship leader De Vries as Formula E’s first season as an FIA World Championship heads towards its half-way stage.

Monaco E-Prix

Increases in car performance and range made throughout the Gen2 era have enabled Formula E to return to the Monaco E-Prix using a longer circuit layout.

The 19-turn, 3.32km Formula E track will see the all-electric cars go up the hill after the first turn at Sainte Dévote and navigate famous corners including Casino Square, Mirabeau, the Grand Hotel Hairpin and Portier.

To mark the occasion, the LED lights on the halo will illuminate as the cars make their way through the famous Monaco tunnel for the first time in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship history.

This weekend’s Formula E circuit will differ from the traditional long Monaco racing track, with a change in the chicane layout at T11 on the harbour front at the exit of the tunnel with the Attack Mode Activation Zone based at T4.

This year’s edition will be the fourth running of the Formula E event in Monaco, with the event continuing to be included on the calendar on a biennial basis.

Monaco’s sustainability drive

Sustainability is a long-term focus of the Principality of Monaco, with Formula E partner the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation concentrating efforts on environmental protection at home and abroad, funding almost 600 projects since its creation.

Host this weekend to Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the only net zero carbon sport in history, Monaco is on its own net zero journey, setting itself the target of cutting 55 per cent of its greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels by 2030 en route to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Aligned with Formula E’s mission to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Monaco is chair and founding member of the 60-town CITELEC EV association, promoting electric vehicles with free access to more than 700 charging points provided in public car parks and roads.

Residents can also access grants of up to €9,000 for EV buyers and subsidies up to 30 per cent of the basic price of four-wheel vehicles (capped at €10,000) that emit less than 21 g/km of CO2.

Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place in Monaco on May 8, with the race starting at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).