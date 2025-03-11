Fortescue Zero has today been announced as the Official Pit Boost Provider of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 11.



Having successfully developed and launched its new Pit Boost technology for the all-electric series, its hardware provides teams competing in the global championship with a +10% boost of total battery capacity, in 30 seconds.



This rapid and efficient ultra-fast booster system has been designed to deliver two battery boosts per race from a portable unit. The use of onboard energy storage also enables the 600kW boost that is not constrained by grid connection.



The ultra-fast technology used for Pit Boost is enhanced by Fortescue Zero’s battery intelligence software, Elysia, which allows for the optimisation of speed, while also preserving battery life and integrity. Elysia enables the race car battery to achieve a charging C-rate of around 15C.



The Pit Boost technology was first deployed in competition during Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will continue to be deployed during double-headers as part of the 16-race calendar this season, including rounds in Monaco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London.



Fortescue Zero has taken its ultra-fast boost innovations and used them to help develop real-world solutions with on-road and heavy industry vehicle applications, including a 6MW solution to power batteries that are designed to be compatible with a wide range of battery electric heavy mining equipment.



This process underscores Formula E’s position to offer commercial partners and organisations with a world-leading test bed where new products and systems can be developed and integrated into the world championship and beyond.



Ellie Coates, CEO, Fortescue Zero, said, “Fortescue Zero pushes the limits of what batteries, their infrastructure and intelligence systems can do in a safe, tested and innovative way.“The ultra-fast boost technology used in the Pit Boost, not only takes motorsports to a new level, it also has a flow on effect to real-world practicalities too, including in Heavy Industry and on-road electric vehicle applications.”



Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said, “The successful development and integration of Fortescue Zero’s Pit Boost technology has not only been a positive gamer-changer for the racing our fans can expect, but is one of the biggest new features introduced into world-motorsport in recent memory. Not only is it bringing huge new excitement to our race tracks, but allows the series and commercial partners to pioneer cutting edge technology that is directly relevant to road-going EV users. This new technology will have enormous real-world benefits and tangibly contributes to our overarching mission of accelerating the development and uptake of EVs around the world.”