The APSF Board of Governors (BoG) has granted conditional approval and endorsement for 19 sports to be contested at the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025.

The Games, marking Thailand’s second time hosting the ASEAN Para Games after 18 years, will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) and Bangkok, scheduled from 20 to 26 January 2026.

However, the approval remains subject to changes in the number of events offered. In its initial presentation to the Board, the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC) proposed a total of 536 events for the Games.

“To ensure fairness to all participating countries, the Board has advised the Local Organising Committee to expand the list and number of events and provide additional options across the 19 sports. An Entry by Number exercise will then be conducted,” said Major General Osoth Bhavilai, President of the APSF Board of Executive (Exco) who also acted as Secretary of the BoG, at a recent online meeting.

For comparison, the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo in 2022 initially offered 924 events across 14 sports, finalizing 455 events. In the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023, 986 events were proposed, with only 439 ultimately contested across 14 sports.

Member nations have expressed concerns over the fixed 536 events proposed by THASOC, describing them as unfair. They have called for more events to be offered, consistent with practices in Solo 2022 and Cambodia 2023. Indonesia has already submitted an official letter regarding this matter, with other member nations expected to follow.

THASOC has agreed to review and present a revised list of events across the 19 approved sports, which include: Archery, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Blind Football, Boccia, Bowling, Chess, Cycling (Road and Track), CP Football, Goalball, Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para Shooting, Sitting Volleyball, Para Swimming, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Fencing and Wheelchair Tennis.

Bowling will be the only sport to be contested in Bangkok, located approximately 300 kilometers from Nakhon Ratchasima.

The matter will be further deliberated and discussed at length during the 1st APSF-THASOC Coordination Committee (CoComm) meeting, scheduled in Bangkok and Korat from March 25 to 27.

The meeting was chaired by Paul Charnvit Munikanond, representing the NPC Thailand president, and attended by presidents and representatives of ASEAN National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

The APSF Board of Governors, the highest decision-making body for the Paralympic movement in ASEAN, is composed of the Presidents of the NPCs from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and provisional member Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste, currently a provisional member, is expected to attain full membership status in May 2025, coinciding with its anticipated recognition as a full ASEAN member nation.

During the meeting, THASOC presented progress updates, reaffirming its commitment to close collaboration with APSF to ensure the Games meet international standards and regulations.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, themed “Create Pride Together,” will emphasise sustainability through a Green Games concept, empowering para-athletes and the community while advocating equality, inclusivity, and sporting excellence.

Meanwhile, the first Coordination Committee (CoComm) meeting between APSF and THASOC has been confirmed in Nakhon Ratchasima from March 25 to 27. Discussions will cover various key aspects of the Games including sports and technical matters, classification and anti-doping, branding, marketing, commercial strategies, media and broadcast planning, Games Information Technology, accommodation, and facilities preparation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APSF and THASOC will also be signed in Bangkok on March 25, marking the official partnership between the two organizations for the successful delivery of the Games.

The APSF delegation, led by President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, and key members of the APSF Secretariat, will also conduct site and venue inspections in Nakhon Ratchasima to assess the readiness of facilities and infrastructure ahead of the Games.

