Vietnam powered past Australia 5-1 to emerge as runners-up in Group B as they booked their place in the semifinals of the AFF Futsal Championship 2022.

With both teams needing to win for the right to join Myanmar in the next round, it was Vietnam who was in total control as they found the back of the net through Thinh Phat (13th and 34th minute), Tran Thai Huy (29th), Chau Doan Phat (35th) and Nhan Gia Hung (38th).

Australia’s only goal of the game came off Nicholas Rathjen’s penalty in the 27th minute.

In the meantime , Myanmar walked away 10-3 winners over Timor Leste in their final game of the group to confirm their place as Group B winners.

Hlaing Min Tun was on fire with four goals (8th, 12th, 14th and 34th minute) as Myo Thet Aung grabbed a brace in the 9th and 13th minute.

The other goals for Myanmar were scored by Naing Lin Tun Kyaw (7th), Thyne Phwet Aung (9th), Myo Myint Soe (21st) and Wai Zin Oo (27th).

Timor Leste were on target off Venceslau Guiterres (13th minute), Mesquita Joaquim (19th) and Miguel Fernandes (23rd).

AFF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

All matches at Indoor Stadium Huamark

GROUP B

RESULTS

6 April 2022

Vietnam 5-1 Australia

Myanmar 10-3 Timor Leste

FINAL GROUP STANDINGS

SEMIFINALS

8 April 2022

1430hrs: Myanmar vs Indonesia

1700hrs: Thailand vs Vietnam

