Football Australia have announced the 14-player squad to represent Australia at the ASEAN Futsal Championship Thailand 2026 to be contested from 6-12 April.

The tournament, formerly known as the AFF Futsal Championship, is a biennial tournament contested by the national futsal teams of the ASEAN Football Federation. 2016 will be the eighth appearance by the Futsalroos, with Australia having won the silver medal on four occasions.

Australia will compete in Group B alongside defending champions Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. All matches of the ASEAN Futsal Championships will be hosted at the Nonthaburi Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of 10,000.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-squad-announced-asean-futsal-championships-thailand

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...