Thailand Futsal national team head coach Rakphol Sainetngam is keeping things in perspective as they look to start their campaign in the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 in two days.

The ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 will be held from 6-12 April 2026 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Even though there are concerns about the late arrival of star pivot Muhammad Osamanmusa, Rakphol said that the most important factor is to ease him into the game gradually.

“The important thing is to let him (Muhammad) rest, as when he arrives from Spain, he will be jet lagged,” said Rakphol.

“We will have to ease him into the day when he can play in his first game.

“As for his adjusting to the team’s gameplay, there is no need for concern, as the players have been playing together quite often. Some players may need to adjust their pace. But for the most part, it should not be an issue.”

Thailand will open their campaign against Timor-Leste.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FutsalThailand

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