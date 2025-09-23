In yet another step towards enhancing women’s football in Asia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Monday that the upcoming AFC Women’s Champions League™ (AWCL) 2025/26 season will incorporate the use of the Football Video Support (FVS) system from the Group Stage, which will be held from November 9 to 23, 2025.

The launch of the landmark competition last season marked a new chapter in the Confederation’s rich legacy, with the Final between China PR’s Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC and Melbourne City FC of Australia elevated by the historic use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), paving the way for the introduction of FVS which will be used in an AFC competition for the first time. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/fvs-system-set-to-be-implemented-in-awcl-202526-group-stage #AFF#AFC

