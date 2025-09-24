World Rugby today launched the process for the selection of the host nation(s) for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2035, kicking off in October 2025 with expressions of interest and culminating in final appointment by November 2027. The process was launched at the 17th World Rugby General Assembly in London.

Interest in Rugby World Cup hosting growing as nations seek to harness the enormous sporting, social and economic benefits

Men’s Rugby World Cup is the financial engine that fuels the sport from grassroots to international level

World Rugby’s approach seeks to unlock opportunities to advance fan and revenue outcomes for member unions

Models sees World Rugby partner with governments and unions to achieve global impact

Launch comes at the end of a game-changing Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England that broke all records.

Confirming the host eight years in advance aligns with World Rugby’s strategic approach to optimising the value, reach and impact of Rugby World Cup. This model, delivered through collaboration with governments, World Rugby member unions and key stakeholders, ensures consistent delivery standards, brand integrity, and maximised revenues – critical to reinvestment into the global game and support for member unions.

Men’s Rugby World Cup is one of the world’s biggest and most successful international sporting events and the financial engine that funds the growth of the sport. RWC 2023 in France attracted more than 2.3 million match attendance, generated 1.33 billion viewing hours and its commercial success delivered a record surplus of £472 million for reinvestment back into the game. Ensuring that future events build on this success is central to World Rugby’s strategic mission of growing the reach, value and impact of the tournament for the global game.

Rugby World Cup has also consistently demonstrated the benefits of hosting, boosting local economies and delivering lasting impact. The last men’s flagship event alone generated €1.8 billion in spending and a net economic gain of €871 million for France, while also driving positive social change through community initiatives and fan activations.

The selection process will be structured around four core principles: commercial optimisation, operational control through the owner-organiser model, contractual certainty prior to appointment, and transparency through a fair, collaborative and fully evaluated host selection process. World Rugby will be looking to contract with host governments and match venues prior to selection.

The timeline is as follows:

October 2025: Launch of expressions of interest

Q3 2026: Submission of detailed applicant questionnaires

Late 2026 – early 2027: Site visits and feasibility assessments

May 2027: Identification of preferred host

November 2027: Formal appointment by World Rugby Council

Recognising the increasing complexity of staging world-class tournaments and fan demand growth, World Rugby has confirmed both single-country proposals and multi-territory consortiums will be considered, enabling innovative approaches, new market opportunities, and strong government-backed partnerships.

The framework is designed to encourage competition, with multiple nations expected to remain engaged through the final stages of the process. This competitive dynamic will help drive value, ensure strong alignment with World Rugby’s strategic goals, and deliver a Men’s Rugby World Cup 2035 that continues the growth trajectory of rugby’s most valuable asset.

The RWC 2035 selection process will operate independently to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2037, which will have its own standalone process. This reflects the rapid growth and increasing commercial strength of the women’s game, enabling tailored hosting strategies and optimised legacy planning as demonstrated by a game-changing England 2025 event.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “Rugby World Cups are the sport’s greatest platform and the men’s edition fuels the growth and sustainability of the sport. The process we are launching for 2035 sits at the very heart of our renewed strategy to grow the reach, strength and impact of the global game for our members. Following historic tournaments in the USA, we see 2035 as another major opportunity to unlock new audiences and additional value while ensuring Rugby World Cup continues to inspire and unite the world through rugby.” – WORLD RUGBY

