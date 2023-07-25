Striker Bolden headed in a cross from Sara Eggesvik in the 24th minute as Alen Stajcic’s Filipinas – the first team, men’s or women’s, to represent their nation in a senior FIFA World Cup – marked the occasion with a historic result at Wellington Regional Stadium.

After withstanding intense second-half pressure that included a disallowed New Zealand goal to secure the win, the Philippines will now go into their final group stage game against Norway in Auckland on July 30 with a real chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

For more, please click onhttps://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_womens_world_cup/news/group_a_bolden_strike_secures_philippines_historic_win__1.html