Maybank Ambassador Gavin Green and six other Malaysian professional golfers hosted a junior clinic for over 30 children at the Saujana Golf & Country Club last Saturday.

This initiative is spearheaded by Malaysian No. 1 Green in partnership with Maybank, with the aim of nurturing the next generation of golfers in Malaysia.

In this session, junior golfers received the opportunity to be guided firsthand by some of the nation’s top golfers – gaining invaluable insights into their game, alongside some neat tips and tricks around the greens.