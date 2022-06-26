In race two it was the turn of Psarofaghis’ regular SUI 8 crew, including Nicolas Charbonnier and Yves Detrey to get the upper hand, winning the race in an Alinghi Red Bull Racing 1-2. However it was SUI 15 that ended the day leading by 3 points. Looking most likely to upset the Swiss party are the determined-looking Danes on board Team Rockwool Racing whose consistent 2-4-2-2-2 has left them second overall. “I am happy,” said skipper Nicolai Sehested. “It was probably the lightest day here which we were nervous about because we are not a ‘light wind team’. We just needed to survive the day but we did that pretty well…It was about managing the risk around the course – when to push and when to stay conservative. Downwind we were not superfast today and we were struggling to get up in the foils in the light stuff.”

Zoulou tops the Owner-Driver ranking both here and overall after winning in Riva del Garda. Maris is delighted that the Owner-Driver line-up has been boosted by Piotr Harasimowicz and his HRM Racing Team from Poland, sailing their first GC32 Racing Tour event. "It is brilliant: These guys are very courageous because it takes guts to come into this fleet with limited experience of flying boats. High praise to them. We have all struggled, but Piotr was all smiley coming back. It is a big step and they are doing okay." Harasimowicz was indeed beaming mooring up on Lagos' new events pontoon this afternoon. "It was our first day racing on the GC32 Racing Tour. We feel great and a little bit tired but the boat is glam and the competition is high and we are happy to be here." They have done enough sailing on the GC32 to be familiar with it and in addition to the Polish crew, their line-up includes ex-Realteam GC32 experts Benjamin Amiot and Remi Aeschimann who are showing the Polish crew the ropes. In the 10 boat fleet they ended day one 'not last'. For the three new GC32 crews such as the Poles, their first day of real GC32 Racing Tour competition could not have been better, easing into the competition in light winds and familiar upwind starts before moving on to reaching starts for the final two races as the wind gradually built. Generally the breeze was out of the south or southwest with the right side of the course paying massively due to increased pressure and a favourable shift off the beach. Everyone gunning for it, made for some tricky upwind starts with everyone wishing to set off or soon to get on to port. The light marginal foiling conditions to start with also showed up the huge variation in skill across the fleet from immaculate Alinghi who seem able to foil downwind in the slightest zephyr to the new teams struggling to fly a hull, let alone pop up onto their foils. But as Nicolai Sehested advised: "They have to take time to get used to the boats. We were the same last year when we were new. By the end of this event they'll be competing and putting in good results. And at the Worlds you will see them doing better." The GC32 Lagos Cup is supported by the City of Lagos and Tourism Portugal, plus Sopromar, Marina de Lagos and Clube de Vela de Lagos. Racing resumes tomorrow at 1300. Conditions are forecast to be brisker with the wind into the high teens and gusting above 20 knots. Results Pos Team R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Tot 1 Alinghi Red Bull Racing – SUI 15 1 2 1 1 4 9 2 Team Rockwool Racing 2 4 2 2 2 12 3 Zoulou 3 3 6 5 1 18 4 Alinghi Red Bull Racing – SUI 8 5 1 7 3 5 21 5 Black Star Sailing Team 6 5 4 4 6 25 6 Team Tilt 4 9 5 8 3 29 7 K-Challenge Team France 7 6 3 7 8 31 8 .film AUS Racing 9 8 8 6 7 38 9 HRM Racing Team 8 7 10 10 9 44 10 Team Canada 10 10 9 9 10 48 Owner driver results Pos Team R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Tot 1 Zoulou 3 3 6 5 1 18 2 .film AUS Racing 9 8 8 6 7 38 3 HRM Racing Team 8 7 10 10 9 44