There is still no news yet on the return of football or sports for that matter in Cambodia even though the country has not registered new COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.

In a Press Release by the Cambodia Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS), they confirmed that the ban on all sporting activities is still in force.

And while Cambodia may not have recorded new infections, the ministry is taking a cautious approach against a likely second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambodia’s official tally stands at 122 cases with no new cases reported for close to a month.

“Everyone should wait for the official announcement from the Royal Government,” the press release stated.