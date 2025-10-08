General Sale of Tickets Now Open for FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™

The countdown is on! Tickets for the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ are now available to the public, giving fans the opportunity to witness history in Pasig City from 21 November to 7 December 2025.

Hosted at the PhilSports Arena, the tournament will feature 16 of the world’s best nations battling for the inaugural futsal women’s world title, including the host nation, the Philippines.

Ticket Categories: Access for All

Fans can secure their seats across three accessible categories, with pricing structured to promote broad accessibility and inclusivity for all Filipinos. All prices are inclusive of taxes and fees:

Premium Seating (Reserved): P1,399 Assigned seats with the best views of the action. Reserved comfort and exclusivity for fans seeking an elevated matchday experience.

Category 2 – General Admission: P699 Open seating with closer views compared to Category 3. Larger seat spaces and improved comfort.

Category 3 – General Admission: P499 Open seating in higher sections, still granting access to all the excitement of the matches.



