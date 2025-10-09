Newcastle Jets have announced nib as the new Principal Partner of the club’s Ninja A-League team, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of women’s sport in the region.

By sponsoring elite female athletes and promoting active lifestyles, nib is committed to improved health outcomes for women.

Through this key partnership, the nib logo will feature across the front of our A-League Women’s kits for the next two seasons. They will also become the official health care provider for the entire club.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/newcastle-jets-principal-partner-announcement-nib-details-reaction-a-league/

