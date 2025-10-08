A narrow win is still a win as defending champions Indonesia chalked their third win in a trot in Group F of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India.

In the tournament, also known as the Suhandinata Cup, Indonesia experienced a turbulent encounter in their Group F tie when they were held 1-1 (44-45, 45-37) at one point in the game.However, the 18-8 win for Indonesia’s top junior Moh. Zaki Ubaidullah at the start of the third set over Lam Kam To was the turning point as they reeled in the 45-23 victory over Hong Kong.The win follows Indonesia’s earlier identical 2-0 triumph over the Philippines (45-17, 45-40) and Slovenia (45-22, 45-25).In the meantime, powerhouse China did not drop a single game in Group D when they registered their fourth win in a row – this time with a 2-0 win over Turkiye.An easy 9-4 win Xu Wen Jing scored over Aleyna Korkut in the Women’s Singles set the tone as China walked off, 45-28, 45-24.China had earlier overcome Ghana 45-14, 45-10; Uganda 45-7,45-9 and England, 45-22, 45-19.This year’s Suhandinata Cup sees the introduction of a new relay format, with the winner declared in a best-of-three sets.The first team to reach 45 points win the set, through the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and the mixed doubles

