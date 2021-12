At the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Trofeo Senza Fine of the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia was exhibited together with three historic Maglie Rosa: those of Fiorenzi Magni (1955), Eddy Merckx (1968) and Francesco Moser (1984), belonging to the Giro d’Italia collection of the Ghisallo Museum.

The exhibition inside the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with the ‘Italian Sports Day’ exhibition set up for the day dedicated to the world of sport. – www.giroditalia.it

Like this: Like Loading...