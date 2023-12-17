Elisa Longo Borghini: “I like this Giro a lot, it’s a race in which you must never lower your tension because even the flat stages are tricky. The Brescia time trial is perfect for the type of athlete I am, even if everything will be decided in the second part, which is full of demanding climbs”.

Mavi Garcia: “After a disappointing season I hope I can return to my level and fight for the Maglia Rosa. Clearly the Blockhaus will be the decisive stage, I have rarely tackled such altitude gains in racing. We will pass many beautiful parts of Italy, although we won’t be able to enjoy the views too much”.

Silvia Persico: “I will try to win a stage, even though I have placed well in the general classification in recent seasons. I particularly like the Urbino stage, which suits my characteristics. Marta Bastianelli, who inspires me and with whom I was lucky to be able to race together, would also have liked it a lot”.

Fabiana Luperini: “As an athlete, I would have loved such a tough finale for what were my characteristics. The race will be a continuous crescendo, which will favour the athletes with more stamina. I am convinced that the winner on Blockhaus will most likely be the winner of the Giro”.

Marta Bastianelli:“Women’s cycling is growing and the Giro d’Italia Women will be a great challenge, both for the organisers and for the athletes, who will be called upon to push their limits. I expect a lot from the Blockhaus stage and I’m sure the women riders will be able to give us a spectacle, as they did last year at the Tour de France on the Tourmalet”.

Barbara Mazzali, Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion of the Lombardy Region: “The Giro d’Italia Women 2024 will be a great opportunity to tell the story of our territory through a great event. This year the departure will be from Brescia, a city of extraordinary beauty, ’embraced’ by its Lake Garda and enveloped by its Franciacorta hills, which offer us unique glasses of bubbles. We will then move on to two splendid locations in the Mantuan area, Sirmione and Sabbioneta. This event is capable of attracting hundreds of visitors, including fans, on a par with the so-called ‘Il Lombardia’, the classic men’s race. I therefore had no doubts in supporting this event in which ‘Tourism and Sport’ get together in a perfect mix of attractiveness. The challenge for our Region is to relaunch the cycling tourism offer, because the ‘two wheels’ are an extraordinary territorial marketing tool, as well as a means of ‘green’ travel. Last but not least, the theme is prominent: this year’s Giro d’Italia Women is to be dedicated precisely to us, women, too often victims, but today, here, protagonists and ready to express our great potential, our tenacity, perseverance, over every wall”.



Urbano Cairo, President of Rcs MediaGroup: “For us, organising this event is a major, new challenge that enriches our already wide cycling offering with the Giro d’Italia, the Giro Next Gen and all RCS Sport-branded races. All these competitions attract strong global interest, and it is right to focus on women’s movement, which has grown so much in recent years and is so rich in both Italian and international champions. We expect to see them at the start for a top-level week that brings the best of women’s cycling to Italy. Furthermore, RCS Sport has always been attentive to social issues and the Giro d’Italia Women will be an important driver to send messages that go beyond the concept of sport”.

Paolo Bellino, Managing Director at RCS Sport: “Our organisational machine is preparing for what will be the third Giro in less than three months. A demanding but necessary effort to recount the cycling universe at 360°, involving not only the champions of today and those of tomorrow, but also the great champions of women’s cycling. An exciting spectacle that allows us to continue to focus decisively on the combination of sport and tourism. In addition to the competitive factor, in fact, there is the side of promotion and enhancement of the territories that will be touched by the various events”.

Giusy Virelli, Project Manager Giro d’Italia Women: “We have designed a race that can offer opportunities to all the riders. We start with a time trial that is long enough to create gaps in the general classification. After stages for the sprinters and stage hunters, there will come the terrible final triptych in Abruzzo with over 3600 metres of altitude gain on the day of the Blockhaus”.

Cordiano Dagnoni, President of the Italian Cycling Federation: “This year, with the Giro d’Italia Women, we complete a chain of major events organised by RCS Sport. Their professionalism offers added value to the race, as it is synonymous with quality. It will be a great spectacle and an important driver for the promotion of women’s cycling”.

Marco Marsilio, President of the Abruzzo Region: “It is with great satisfaction and anticipation that our region prepares to welcome the Giro d’Italia Women. After last year’s extraordinary success with the Grande Partenza from the Costa dei Trabocchi of the ‘race of the Italians’ – as Urbano Cairo, president of Rcs MediaGroup, called it – and the three stages of this year’s Giro d’Italia, cycling in Abruzzo turns a shade of pink, confirming that it has what it takes to host sporting events of international renown. This tradition is renewed year after year and expanded with new sporting events, increasingly strengthening the vocation of Abruzzo as a land of cycling, and promoting this historic discipline in the extraordinary setting offered by our territories. The Giro d’Italia Women is an event which consolidates the collaboration with Rcs MediaGroup and offers Abruzzo another memorable page of sport”.

