Global FC are looking to be stronger for the new Philippines Football League (PFL) 2020 season.

Global, who finished the 2019 season at the bottom of the seven-team heap, have announced a new investor to the club of a Hong Kong-based consortium led by Mazinyi Management Limited.

And they are looking at “the new consortium will take Global back to its previous heights.”

Global FC have announced the arrival of Andrew Piesse to strengthen the team, with more signings to be announced soon.

Global had finished the 2017 PFL season on second while in 2018, they finished at the bottom of the six-team league.