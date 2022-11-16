A host of international icons have joined forces to launch Football Unites the World, the campaign illustrating football’s unrivalled ability to bring people together that will run throughout the FIFA World Cup.
Hassan Al-Haydos, Alisson Becker, Karim Benzema, Lucy Bronze, Didier Drogba, Giulia Gwinn, Kaká, Robert Lewandowski, Carli Lloyd, Édouard Mendy, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Emmanuel Petit and Cristiano Ronaldo have all contributed to the launch videos which highlight the hope, joy and passion that are hallmarks of the most global sport ahead of a tournament that will be followed by more than five billion people worldwide.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Football brings people together like nothing else and the FIFA World Cup will be a celebration of that unity and passion for the game we love so much.”