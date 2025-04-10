Top-seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzudin powered into the quarterfinals of the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025 with a composed performance in the men’s doubles second round. The duo stayed on track for their maiden continental title with a 21-18, 22-20 victory over Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh, setting up a highly anticipated clash with China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi on Friday.

Defending champions and second seeds Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang however were made to work hard in their encounter with Malaysia’s young pairing Arif Junaidi/Yap Roy King, rallying from a game down to win 17-21, 21-14, 21-11 in 46 minutes. Liang/Wang now face Indonesia’s Mohamad Sohibul Fikri/Daniel Marthin, who shocked Korea’s fifth-seeded pair Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae with an impressive 18-21, 21-17, 21-15 victory.

Indonesia continued to make their presence felt with two more pairs advancing. Third seeds Fajar Alfian/Rian Ardianto overcame a spirited challenge from Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn/Worrapol Thongsa-Nga, winning 21-19, 23-21 to book a blockbuster quarterfinal meeting with Malaysia’s sixth-seeded pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, who dispatched India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi 21-15, 21-14.

Leo Rolly Carnando/Bagas Maulana made it three Indonesian pairs in the last eight with a gritty 21-11, 19-21, 21-11 win over Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan. They now face compatriots Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Hanof Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Women’s Doubles: China Dominate, Indonesia and Japan Stay in the Mix

China asserted dominance in the women’s doubles with four pairs marching into the quarterfinals. Leading the charge were top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, who comfortably beat Hong Kong China’s Fu Chi Yan/Leung Sze Lok 21-7, 21-15.

They were joined by compatriots Shu Xian Zhang/Zheng Yu, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, and Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min, underlining the host nation’s depth in the category.

Indonesia’s Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi kept the red-and-white flag flying, bouncing back from a game down to beat Fan Ka Yan/Yau Mau Ying of Hong Kong 18-21, 21-6, 21-13. They now face third-seeded Japanese pair Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida, who looked sharp in their 21-12, 21-13 win over Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha/Phataimas Muenwong.

Mixed Doubles: Top Seeds Cruise Into Quarterfinals

The top three seeds in mixed doubles advanced to the last eight with clinical performances. World No.1s Zheng Bang Jiang/Wei Ya Xin of China eased past their second-round challenge and are set to face Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy/Phita Haningtyas Mentari.

Second-seeded Chinese duo Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping will face Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito, while third seeds Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia will battle Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu.

India’s Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto also made the cut and will take on Chinese Taipei’s fifth-seeded pair Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet.

Quarterfinal Line-Ups – Friday, 11 April

Men’s Doubles

[1] Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzudin (MAS) vs Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi (CHN)

Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han (TPE) vs Leo Rolly Carnando/Bagas Maulana (INA)

[6] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs [3] Fajar Alfian/Rian Ardianto (INA)

Mohamad Sohibul Fikri/Daniel Marthin (INA) vs [2] Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN)

Women’s Doubles

[1] Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam (HKG)

[4] Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi (JPN) vs Shu Xian Zhang/Zheng Yu (CHN)

[7] Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min (CHN) vs Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN)

Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi (INA) vs [3] Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN)

Mixed Doubles

[1] Zheng Bang Jiang/Wei Ya Xin (CHN) vs Rinov Rivaldy/Phita Haningtyas Mentari (INA)

[2] Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN) vs [8] Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito (JPN)

[3] Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai (MAS) vs Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu (INA)

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs [5] Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (TPE)

