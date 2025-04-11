The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) is set to launch its second season with a global grid, featuring 14 nationalities spanning all continents​.

Building on a groundbreaking inaugural year, the series continues to champion inclusivity, social impact, and competitive excellence in motorcycle racing. As a single-make championship on identical Yamaha R7 machines, WorldWCR provides an even playing field that showcases rider talent and passion. Every race in 2024 was fiercely close – often decided by mere tenths of a second​ – underscoring the parity and excitement that define this series.

The stage is now set for 2025, where returning riders and fresh faces alike will chase glory and inspire a new wave of fans.

Who are the top riders to watch?

Maria Herrera, the 2024 WorldWCR runner-up, leads an impressive lineup of talent as she returns to fight for the title. With 24 riders from 14 different nationalities, WorldWCR continues to showcase elite talent and the global rise of women’s motorcycle racing.

Are all WorldWCR bikes the same?

As a single-make series, WorldWCR operates under stringent regulations to ensure fair competition. All riders use the same Yamaha YZF-R7, focusing on rider ability as the key differentiator. The bikes are prepared by a single technical structure, as seen in other talent development series, to be race ready.

How are the race weekends formatted?

WorldWCR feature six rounds, each held at iconic circuits around the world. The format for each round mirrors that of WorldSBK, with practice sessions, qualifying, and two races spread across a weekend, providing fans multiple opportunities to see their favourite riders in action.

Fan experience & community engagement

WorldWCR is designed not just for thrilling races but also to engage and inspire fans and future generations of female racers. With open paddocks, fans can meet their heroes, learn about the bikes, and experience the race weekend atmosphere up close.

The wider impact of WorldWCR

By providing a high-profile platform for women, the championship challenges existing norms and stereotypes within motorsports. It’s not just a race series; it’s a movement towards equality in sports, inspiring girls worldwide to pursue their dreams in motorsport or any other field they are passionate about.

Where can I watch?

WorldWCR enjoys extensive global coverage through most MotoGP and WorldSBK broadcasters, but fans can also follow the series on the WorldWCR YouTube Channel and watch the Tissot Superpole (qualifying) and both races live.

Already making an impact

The success of WorldWCR has already become clear with its inaugural 2024 Champion, Ana Carrasco, advancing directly into the World Supersport (WorldSSP) category this season. Carrasco’s progression proves the championshipcan be a stepping stone, preparing talented riders for competitive mixed-gender racing at the highest international levels.

