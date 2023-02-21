The field of world class athletes includes the two American pole vaulters Matt Ludwig (USA), Olympic participant Tokyo 2021, and Austin Miller (USA), personal best 5.81m.

In the women’s event the finalist of the European Championships 2022 in Munich Anicka Newell (CAN) will start as a favorite. 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships finalist Cheswill Johnson (RSA) and the 2022 Brazilian champion Lucas Marcelino dos Santos (BRA) will be looking to set new record distances in the men’s long jump.

In the women’s long jump, the 2021 Olympic participant Quanesha Burks (USA) and Japan’s Sumire Hata (JPN), 2023 indoor Asian champion, will be competing.

