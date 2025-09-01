The teams taking up the six remaining spots in the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League™ 2025/26 were confirmed following the conclusion of the Preliminary Stage on Sunday.The six joined China PR’s Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC, Melbourne City FC of Australia, Korea Republic’s Suwon FC Women, Tokyo Verdy Beleza of Japan, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC and Bam Khatoon FC of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Group Stage draw scheduled for 11 September 2025, with the action kicking off on 9 November 2025. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/group-stage-cast-finalised #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...