Defending champions Kaya FC made a smashing start to their campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2025/26 when they whitewashed Philippine Army FC 12-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.Jesus Melliza was on a hat-trick (36th minute penalty, 86th and 90th+3) to be followed by a brace each from Mike Ott (21st and 42nd) and Shuto Komaki (70th and 73rd).The rest of the goals for Kaya FC were scored by Jovin Bedic (12th minute), Kenshiro Daniels (62nd), Geri Rey (83rd), Mar Diano (85th), and Audie Menzi (88th).In the meantime, last year’s runners-up Manila Digger FC were also big winners on opening day when they overwhelmed Mendiola FC 9-2, with Saikou Ceesay firing in four goals (4th, 33rd, 45th+6, 81st minute).Even though Mendiola managed to pull in two goals in the first half through Victor Fayol (24th minute) and Reuben Doctora (45th+2), there was no denying Manila Digger the win.Manila Digger made sure of the three points with a brace each from Modou Joof (32nd and 52nd minute) and Kenji Nishioka (55th and 90th+1), followed by another from Pa Ousman Gai (58th). #AFF#PFF#PFL

