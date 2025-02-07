Formula E, the world’s fastest growing motorsport, is giving 11 of the worlds most-followed personalities an exclusive never-been-done-before opportunity to experience the skill and precision required to get behind the wheel of the world’s fastest electric race car – the GEN3 Evo

British actor Tom Felton , Australian automotive creator and entrepreneur, Supercar Blondie , Mexico’s leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast JUCA , and British pro driver and creator Driver61 join Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Sergio Agüero, Emelia Hartford, Cleo Abram, Lucien Laviscount and Vinnie Hacker to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime immersion into the world of a racing driver

Each personality will be paired with one of the Formula E teams that are some of the world’s most recognisable manufacturers, including Jaguar, Nissan, McLaren, Porsche and Maserati, as well as racing brands Andretti, DS Penske, Cupra Kiro, Lola Yamaha ABT, Envision and Mahindra, with announcements on driver-team collabs this week

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is the first personality confirmed to drive for Jaguar TCS Racing, with coaching from Jaguar TCS Racing driver, Mitch Evans

Fans will be able to follow their journeys through real-time digital and social led content on Formula E’s social media channels across 5-6 March, while all the action will be captured for a special feature documentary, coming later in 2025

Formula E is excited to announce more personalities joining ‘Formula E Evo Sessions’, a groundbreaking motorsport experience providing 11 global personalities from the worlds of sport, tech, and entertainment an unprecedented opportunity to drive the world’s fastest electric race car – the GEN3 Evo.

The additions to the Evo Sessions line-up are:

Tom Felton – actor (UK)

– actor (UK) Supercar Blondie – automotive creator and entrepreneur (AUS)

– automotive creator and entrepreneur (AUS) JUCA – leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast (MEX)

– leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast (MEX) Driver 61 – pro driver and creator (UK)

They join a star-studded group of previously announced personalities, including Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Sergio Agüero, Emelia Hartford, Cleo Abram, Lucien Laviscount, and Vinnie Hacker, with driver and team pairings revealed over the coming weeks.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham kicked off the driver-team pairing announcements: Beckham will be joining Jaguar TCS Racing, driving the race-winning Jaguar I-TYPE 7 and receiving coaching from Jaguar TCS Racing driver, Mitch Evans.

Actor Tom Felton said:

“I’ve grown up loving wheels my entire life. From my dad teaching me to ride a bicycle to putting my first poster up on my bedroom wall of a supercar. When I learned to drive a car it was the most liberating experience I’ve ever had. Better than a broomstick even.

“From my dad teaching me to feather a clutch in our 1979 Ford Fiesta which he had taught my three older brothers to drive in, to driving my first sports car.

“Nothing could compare to the excitement I have to actually be seated in the driver’s seat of arguably the most exciting vehicle on four wheels on the planet. I know it needs a fifth wheel to steer and I am beyond thrilled to be given the opportunity to do so. I’ll play it cool on the day obviously but my inner nine-year-old self will be screaming with joy the moment I get even close to the Formula E car – let alone get to actually drive one! It’ll be a pinch myself, dream-come-true moment and I will make the most of every second.”

Automotive creator and entrepreneur, Supercar Blondie, said:

“I’ve driven some of the most incredible cars in the world, but getting behind the wheel of a Formula E GEN3 Evo will be an experience on a whole new level. The pro drivers are incredibly skilled and the cars are beyond fast, so I’m looking forward to learning just what it takes to be a Formula E driver and bring my audience along for the ride. I’ll likely be the slowest Formula E driver ever, but I’ll definitely have fun behind the wheel!”

Leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, JUCA said:

“Cars have been my world for as long as I can remember, and getting to drive the GEN3 Evo is something I never imagined would happen. Seeing this machine in action at the Mexico City E-Prix was already mind-blowing, but actually getting behind the wheel? That’s next level. Formula E represents the future of racing, and I can’t wait to experience the raw power, precision, and adrenaline of this sport firsthand – and, of course, share every moment with my audience!”

WHAT IS EVO SESSIONS?

Over the next six weeks – ahead of the track event at the Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium) on 5-6 March 2025 – a carefully curated collective of 11 of the world’s most-followed and popular personalities, comprising actors, athletes and content creators with a combined reach of over 300 million, will be paired and embedded within Formula E’s elite race teams and drivers as part of their preparations.

All participants will receive an intense training programme that includes simulator sessions, physical conditioning, driver coaching, hardware customisation and engineering briefings. They will experience first-hand just how tough and complicated it is to prepare, train and drive like a world-class racing driver.

In the two-day event they will have prepared for, they will experience the breathtaking performance of the all-new GEN3 Evo race car on the track, capable of 0-60mph/100 kph in just 1.82s – 30% faster than a current F1 car – as well as take part in a number of familiarisation laps to accustom themselves to the altered track layout.

The entire journey from rookie-to-racer will be captured for social-first content, through the creators’ lens, and shared across their and Formula E’s social media channels. The whole experience will offer fans a rare and exclusive behind-the-scenes, access-all-areas viewpoint into the world of Formula E, not from the perspective of the grandstands, but directly behind the wheel. It will showcase what it truly takes to compete at the pinnacle of electric racing, with a feature-length documentary coming later in 2025.

