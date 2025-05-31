SHANGHAI, CHINA – MAY 31: Maximilian Gunther of Germany driving the (7) DS Penske DS E-Tense FE25, Taylor Barnard of Great Britain driving the (5) NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 and Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (1) TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 lead the field into turn one at the start ahead of the Shanghai E-Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Shanghai International Circuit on May 31, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images)

DS PENSKE secured its first-ever 1-2 victory as Maximilian Guenther achieves first win of 2024-5 season ahead of teammate Jean-Éric Vergne

Actress and singer Chen Shu, Basketball player Wu Yonghaoo, photographer David Guerrero and more experienced the excitement on Day 1 of the Hankook Shanghai E-Prix

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in Shanghai with Round 11 on Sunday 1 June

Maximilian Guenther headed home a maiden one-two for DS PENSKE, as teammate Jean-Éric Vergne sliced by two cars on the last lap to seal the deal at the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix.

Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren) had led, having sliced by the front-runners through the final chicane and away from the pack to the tune of almost two seconds on Lap 21 of 29. Oliver Rowland (Nissan), who currently leads the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings, had a lap’s worth of that 50kW, four-wheel-drive ATTACK MODE boost over Barnard and made it by late on, but Guenther himself had 30 seconds over Rowland – enough for what was ultimately the race-winning move over the start-finish line on Lap 26.

Barnard produced a storming move around the outside of Rowland to switch back up the inside of the Nissan a turn later at the chicane on Lap 27 for what looked like second spot, but late pressure from Dan Ticktum (CUPRA KIRO) opened the door to Vergne. The double champion produced his own wizardry to jump by Barnard and Ticktum for second at the flag and a first podium of Season 11, leaving that pair third and fourth respectively.

Rowland finished fifth, just ahead of Nissan teammate Norman Nato, after being shuffled out of the podium spots late on.

All that leaves Rowland maintaining his lead at the top with 171 points, with Barnard now second in the Drivers’ standings (85 points), just ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein (84 points). Nissan still heads both the FIA Teams’ World Championship and FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship tables, with Porsche in second place.

Maximilian Guenther, No. 7, DS PENSKE, said:

“Amazing! A 1-2 for the team, I’m so happy. A real masterclass this race, I think the strategy, the pace, the execution, the moves – everything was nice. I knew when I put the overlap on Oli [Rowland] and had more energy, I just had to go and get my head down and try to be secure, which we managed. I’m extremely happy. It means a lot, especially after these last few weeks when momentum was not on our side. This weekend we certainly got it back! It’s been a lot of hard work and I’m very happy for the team.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, No. 25, DS PENSKE said:

“What a race! It’s been a rollercoaster. I left a little bit of my front wing in the last corner, I think a bit of my wrist as well – I was suffering the whole race, I really hurt it. Honestly I don’t know, I just went for it – I think we did the right call keeping the ATTACK MODE quite late. Everybody was attacking a lot and I thought that since everyone was doing that I should save a bit more energy and try to use it towards the end, and it paid off quite nicely.”

Taylor Barnard, No. 5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team said:

“Honestly, my main emotion is that I’m a bit confused! I was sitting at the back for a very long time; I was quite good on energy but I didn’t understand how the race was playing out. The team did a great job with the strategy because I came out of the pit lane in sixth so I thought, ‘now I can fight!’, but I need to look at the race after to understand a little bit better what’s actually happened. I was really struggling with energy on the last couple of laps so I did my best in the last few corners. I’m super happy to get another podium, another 15 points in the bag.”

ACTRESS AND SINGER CHEN SHU, BASKETBALL PLAYER WU YONGHAOO, PHOTOGRAPHER DAVID GUERRERO AND MORE STEP OUT ON DAY 1 OF THE 2025 HANKOOK SHANGHAI E-PRIX

The 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix Round 10 welcomed local stars from stage, screen and sport. Actress and singer Chen Shu, known for her roles in standout Chinese films and TV series such as Peace Hotel, The Captain, and Imperfect Victim, waved the chequered flag. Basketball player, Wu Yonghaoo enjoyed qualifying from Jaguar’s garage. National first-class mountaineer, free diving athlete and documentary director 峰哥亡命天涯 (Feng Ge) watched on from Andretti, alongside American portrait photographer David Guerrero. Comedy vloggers 是个泡泡 (Pao Pao), 刘庸干净又卫生(Liu Yong) and 哦吼小闪电 (Shan Dian) also soaked up all the action at the Shanghai International Circuit.

ENVISION RACING’S SÉBASTIEN BUEMI MAKES HISTORY DRIVING GEN3 EVO THROUGH STREETS OF SHANGHAI

Ahead of the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix, Formula E and Huangpu jointly launched the ‘Formula E Meets Huangpu’ event which saw Envision Racing driver and Monaco E-Prix Round 9 winner Sébastien Buemi drive the GEN3 Evo race car on a route spanning from the Bund to the Yu Garden, taking in historic landmarks such as the Bund City Hall Plaza, East Nanjing Road, The Great World and Xintiandi.

This event marked a groundbreaking moment for motorsport in China, as Formula E became the first international racing series to drive through Shanghai’s iconic urban core.

SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT CREDENTIALS AT THE 2025 HANKOOK SHANGHAI E-PRIX:

Formula E highlighted its status as the world’s most sustainable sport during the Hankook Shanghai E-Prix by delivering impactful environmental and community initiatives. Key sustainability credentials included:

Renewable Energy Use: The race was powered entirely by renewable energy sources, combining grid electricity with 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, minimising carbon emissions.

Community Support: Through the Better Futures Fund, Formula E donated €25,000 to the Shanghai Mutual Aid Foundation’s programme, supporting local social welfare projects.

Local Partnerships: Collaborations with partners across Jiading District fostered environmental and social change initiatives, strengthening community engagement.

Inspiration Hour: The series hosted an exclusive Inspiration Hour community tour, welcoming 200 participants to experience Formula E firsthand while promoting career development in sustainable motorsport.

Empowering Women in Motorsport: The FIA Girls on Track programme engaged 120 young women in motorsport activities, highlighting Formula E’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, with one participant honoured during the official trophy presentation.

Thought Leadership: The Change. Accelerated. Live. Shanghai thought leadership event, presented by the FIA’s Sustainable Innovation Series, featured dynamic discussions on mobility, climate action and sustainability, reinforcing Formula E’s position at the forefront of positive environmental and societal change

