The Lao Football Federation (LFF) have appointed Arena Gugliermo as the new head coach of the Lao national team.

The 50-year-old Italian has a UEFA Pro License with experience from a multitude of countries like the Burkina Faso League, Benin League, Singapore S League, Oman Premier League, Algeria League, Arabic Champions League and also Marocco Botola League.

Gugliermo was also the assistant to Philippe Toussier with Hangzhou Greentown FC of China Super League.

Other than being the head coach of the Lao national side, Gugliermo will also be the head coach of the U23 Lao National Team for the AFF U23 Championship 2023 in Thailand on 17–26 August 2023.

Lao U23 side is in Group C with the Philippines and Vietnam.

For the qualifying round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 on 6–12 September 2023, Lao are in Group I against Australia, Tajikistan (host) and DPR Korea.

