#Calling all Malaysians aged 18 and above to register and showcase their badminton skills in the first-ever Haier Cup 2023 and win up to RM100,000 worth of cash prizes and Haier products to be given away!

Haier Malaysia, the Global No.1 major appliances brand for 14 consecutive years is kicking off its inaugural Haier Cup Tournament 2023, inspired by its recent appointment of its brand ambassadors, 2022 BWF World Championships men’s doubles champion Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Haier is calling for all Malaysians to register and participate in its first-ever Haier Cup 2023, a groundbreaking event that will showcase the motto of “Inspired Living” which is also evident through their products, initiatives, and brand affiliations, locally and globally.

Haier Cup 2023 will take place from 24th June to 30th July 2023, spanning across three states – Johor, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur.

The tournament is open to all Malaysians aged 18 years old and above and will feature four categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles.

The registration fees are RM30 per pax for the single’s category and RM50 per pair for the doubles category. Participants can visit https://bit.ly/HaierCup2023 to find out more and to register.

Mr Fan Jing, Managing Director of Haier Malaysia said “At Haier, we believe in inspiring lives and with our brand motto of “Inspired Living” along with the appointment of our two new brand ambassadors, we are confident that our inaugural Haier Cup 2023 will do just that. We hope to create a platform for Malaysia to showcase their passion for the game and hope to contribute to the development of the much-loved sport in Malaysia.”

To further add to the excitement, Haier is excited to announce that Yonex Sunrise Malaysia is one of the proud sponsors of the Haier Cup 2023, bringing an exciting synergy between badminton and quality sporting equipment.

As part of this partnership, Yonex will be providing RM38,000 worth of its exceptional products to support the tournament. Their sponsorship not only showcases their commitment to promoting the sport but also reinforces their dedication to empowering athletes with the best equipment.

In addition to the exciting prizes already mentioned, Haier Cup 2023 is thrilled to announce the remarkable rewards for the Grand Finals Winners, Silver and Bronze medalists in each category. The details of the winners of the grand finals are listed below.

Haier Inspire Future Dreams Badminton Camp

Aside from the prizes, six of the grand champions will also win a unique opportunity and an all-expense paid trip to Thailand to participate in a 2-day badminton camp from 13 to 14 August 2023. This badminton camp will be coached by none other than Thailand’s esteemed mixed doubles player, Ms Popor Sapsiree Taerattanachai. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will provide the winners with invaluable insights and training, further enriching their badminton journey.

