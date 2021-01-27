*German siblings target WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup move with Honda power *Efforts ongoing to secure necessary funding for top-flight graduation *Michelle Halder: “To drive against the best in the world would be really fantastic”

Germany’s Michelle Halder and her 24-year-old brother Mike are aiming to secure a step up to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from this season.

Michelle Halder, who would become the first female driver to race in WTCR, is a winner in TCR Europe and ADAC TCR Germany, while brother Mike, who is three years older than Michelle, has achieved similar success in his career and challenged for the ADAC TCR Germany title two seasons running. Both also raced karts from an early age.

The Halders plan to drive Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCRs for their family squad, Team Halder. They are eligible for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, plus the WTCR Trophy owing to their status as independent racers. Michelle Halder would be a contender for the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title, which is being introduced for 2021 to highlight the participation of women drivers.

“The aim is to drive the whole season with my brother in the WTCR,” said Michelle Halder. “At the moment it’s difficult because of COVID-19 affecting sponsorship but we are working on it and we hope we can be in WTCR.

“WTCR is a dream come true because to drive against the best touring car drivers in the world would be really, really fantastic.”

With knowledge of only two of the planned eight WTCR venues, Halder admits there will be plenty to learn during the 2021 season.

“There are many tracks we don’t know so it’s going to be a season to learn, but I hope we can make some great progress and get as much experience as we can.”

Home race in store for Halder siblings

The 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule includes a visit to Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5 and both Michelle and Mike Halder have previous knowledge of the legendary track, which measures a daunting 25.378 kilometres in length. “It’s an incredible track and of course it would be nice to drive at one of the tracks we know,” said Michelle Halder. “I hope it will be possible for us to be there.”

