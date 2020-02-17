It was the De La Salle University Women’s Football Team that clinched their third successive PFF Women’s League title after a 1-0 win over the University of Santo Tomas Women’s Football Team in the final matchday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Looking vulnerable after their loss to Far Eastern University last week, La Salle bounced back in style to reclaim the league title. Jan Reese Jumawan scored the title-clinching goal in the ninth minute. The defender was at the right place at the right time to pounce on the ball into the back of the net following a well taken set-piece play by Tejanee Isulat.

La Salle finished the league with 14 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss to a total of 45 points. FEU, which defeated Hiraya FC, 2-0, in the earlier match, finished in second place with 41 points. Last season’s runners up UST were in third place with 40 points.

The individual awards were also handed to the league’s outstanding players. Tuloy FC’s Isabella Bandoja was the league’s top scorer with 30 goals this season, FEU’s Kimberly Pariña was the league’s best goalkeeper, DLSU’s Glyness Dela Cruz was the best defender, UST’s Shelah Mae Cadag was the best midfielder, and DLSU skipper Anna Beatrice Delos Reyes was adjudged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“PFF has underlined the importance of raising the profile of women’s football in the country particularly through competitions such as the PFF Women’s League,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. “Congratulations to all the teams that competed and help develop Philippine football.”

The PFF Women’s League is supported by FIFA through its FIFA Forward Programme. The tournament, which is the country’s top-flight women’s football competition saw ten teams compete for a total of 90 matches.

“The staging of the PFF Women’s League is proof that we are on the right track in nurturing the growth of women’s football in the country,” said PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes. “Congratulations to De La Salle University for winning their third straight PFF Women’s League title, and a heart-warming thanks to all the teams, players and coaches that played their hearts out in this year’s competition.” – http://pff.org.ph/