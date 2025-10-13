Ho Chi Minh City I have made a habit of winning Vietnam’s National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup when they picked up the title for the 12th consecutive time.

A scoreless draw in the final game of the season against Hanoi was enough for HCMC I to lift the Thai Son Bac Cup 2025 this year.

The game, which is the decisive tie between two teams competing for the crown, was explosive from the get-go.

But in spite of the several chances, neither team could make the difference as Hanoi rued the chances from Pham Hai Yen and Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha.

