Championship Standings

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) heads into the season finale in Jerez as the Championship leader with 210 points. The Spanish rider has won at least one race at every round so far and has her sights set on securing the crown on home soil.



Just six points behind, Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) sits second on 204 points. Fresh from her Race 2 victory in France, she aims to close the gap to Herrera and keep her title hopes alive.



Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) holds third place, 68 points behind Neila, but faces pressure from Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), who is just three points adrift. Still chasing her first WorldWCR win, Jones has shown impressive form with four consecutive podiums since Balaton.



Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team), who recently announced she will part ways with her current team, completes the Championship top five with 111 points.



, who recently announced she will part ways with her current team, completes the Championship top five with 111 points. Podium finisher at her home race in Magny-Cours, Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-Yamaha) sits sixth with 87 points, 24 behind Sanchez as she looks to break into the top five in her rookie season.

Title Permutations



Maria Herrera can be crowned the 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Champion at Jerez if she:

Wins the race and Beatriz Neila (#36) finishes 10th or lower

Beatriz Neila (#36) finishes

Finishes 2nd and Neila finishes 15th or lower

Herrera vs Neila: Title Showdown in number

Wins: 5 vs 4

5 vs 4 Podiums: 9 vs 10

9 vs 10 Pole positions: 2 vs 2

2 vs 2 Points: 210 vs 204

Herrera has led the standings after every race this season, except following Race 2 at Assen, where Neila briefly took the lead – although the two were level on points.

Spanish strength in WorldWCR: (L-R) Beatriz Neila, Sara Sanchez, Pakita Ruiz, Natalia Rivera and Maria Herrera represent Spain in the 2025 season.

Historical Performance WorldWCR also concluded its 2024 season at Jerez. It was a bittersweet event for Maria Herrera, who won Race 1 but crashed out of Race 2, missing out on the inaugural WorldWCR title. She will be determined not to let history repeat itself in 2025.

Beatriz Neila was a two-time podium finisher at Jerez last year, matching her best result of that season with second place in Race 2. Sara Sanchez also climbed the top step in Jerez, winning Race 2, while Roberta Ponziani finished both races inside the top five. Chloe Jones, then making her WorldWCR debut, impressed with fifth place in Race 1.Unfit for the eventFollowing an injury sustained at her home round in France, Emily Bondi (Zelos Trasimeno) will not take part in the season finale.

