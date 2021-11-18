Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) have taken the lead in the Vietnam Women’s National League–Thai Son Bac Cup 2021 following their emphatic 2-1 win over Phong Phu Ha Nam.

The excellent teamwork between Thu Thao, Bich Thuy and Hoai Luong allowed the latter to give HCMC the lead in the 24th minute before Hong Cuc then put Phong Phu Ha Nam back on level terms with four minutes left of the first half.

Vietnam international Huynh Nhu then struck in the winner in the 57th minute for HCMC for them to stay top of the standings.

In the meantime, Hanoi Watabe were also on the full points when they edged Than KSVN 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming off Thai Thi Thao in the 76th minute.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...