John Herdman has taken over as the new head coach of the Indonesian national team.

The 50-year-old Englishman brought with him a wealth of experience, having previously guided both the Canadian women’s and men’s teams to their respective FIFA World Cup appearances.

With the Canadian women’s national team, Herdman led them to a quarterfinal finish at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and then the men’s team to the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Herdman’s immediate task would be to prepare the squad for the FIFA Series in March.



#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...