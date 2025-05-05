Wsbk_Cermona_2025_

Race 2 Highlights: Hungry for the win after just missing out in Saturday’s Race 1, Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing) got the job done today, just snatching victory in Race 2 despite the last-gasp efforts of closest rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha). Championship leader Herrera put in a dominant performance, leading from start to finish. A zealous Neila saw an opportunity to pass Maria through the last sector but was unable to make it stick and, in running wide, opened the door for race 1 winner Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing), who just pipped the Spaniard to second place. Lapping within a second of this leading trio, Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) caught the leaders by the mid-race point but was unable to match their pace to the line, concluding fourth. Sixth in Race 1, Carl Cox Motorsports’ Avalon Lewis did well to stick with Sanchez during the first half of Race 2, losing just a little ground in the latter stages but assuring herself of final fifth position. Forced to run a somewhat solitary race, Mexican rider Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) concludes a very positive weekend with a strong sixth place finish and another 10 championship points. Spain’s Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) took seventh, ahead of a determined Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), who climbed from twelfth to eighth. Also finishing inside the top ten today were rookie Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) and Australian rider Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing). Klint Forward Racing teammates Ponziani and Herrera are the highest points scorers of this Cremona round, having banked a precious 45 each. Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) did well to reach the points zone today, placing thirteenth despite having to serve a double lap penalty due to irresponsible riding in Race 1. Competing as a wildcard at home track Cremona, Italian Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) more than held her own in her second WorldWCR race, improving on her Race 1 result with a fourteenth-place finish. Madalena Simoes (FB Racing Team) and Isis Carreno (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) both failed to reach the line after crashing in the early stages. Neither rider was injured. Championship Standings: Thanks to her results this weekend, Herrera extends her championship lead to 13 pointsA consistent Neila holds second, with a tally of 77Ponziani’s strong showing at home round Cremona sees her move into third place (69 points)Sanchez (56) and Madrigal (39) round out the top five. Key Points:Pole position: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) – 1’41.152Race 1 winner: Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team)Race 2 winner: Maria HerreraRace fastest lap: Roberta Ponziani(Klint Forward Racing Team) – 1’40.005 (Race 2) Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) – 1’41.152Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team)Maria HerreraRoberta Ponziani(Klint Forward Racing Team) – 1’40.005 (Race 2)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I changed the strategy a little today and was happier because I was able to push and felt comfortable on the bike. I tried to build a gap but when I saw that we were a group of four or five riders, I knew I had to be calm, relaxed, and try to do my best until the last corner. When I saw Beatriz in front of me, I knew I had to overtake – I braked later and it was difficult but I managed the last corner and was able to win. I feel good about where we are in terms of the championship, because now we head to round three at Donington, a track I enjoy and where I have good memories.”



P2 | Roberta Ponziani | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I think we had almost the perfect weekend, even achieving the fastest lap in Race 2. Today’s race was a bit tougher than Race 1; yesterday I had more control, while today the pace was very fast, and Maria was really strong. I made a good start in Race 1 but today not so much and then I made a small mistake on the last lap and wasn’t able to exploit the slipstream. But second is a really good result. A great weekend for me and for the team, and of course for the championship; I’m really happy.”



P3 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“I’m happy because I ran a good race, better than yesterday, and my feeling with the bike was better. I tried in the last sector to get past Maria but in the end, I finished third. I’m very happy anyway, as the result is important for the championship standings. I want to thank the whole team and all our partners who support us. We’re second in the championship with more points than we had at this point last year, so I’m happy, and proud because I’ve made a good step. I’ll work hard over the next weeks to be as strong as possible for the next round at Donington.”

Race 2 Results

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team)

2. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) +0.202s

3. Beatriz Nelia (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.288s

4. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) +2.445s

5. Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) +8.557s

6. Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) +15.232

