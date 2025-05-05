The battle to become HSBC SVNS 2025 champions began in exciting fashion on day one of the World Championship in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles hosting HSBC SVNS 2025 World Championship and Play Off with world’s best 16 men’s and women’s teams in action on 3-4 May at Dignity Health Sports Park



World Championship semi-final line-ups confirmed, women’s: New Zealand v USA, Australia v Canada. Men’s: Spain v Argentina, South Africa v New Zealand



Day one results see China women and Uruguay men qualify from HSBC SVNS Play Off to secure their places in SVNS division two next season



Finals day begins at 10:00 (GMT-7) on Sunday, with the World Championship semi-finals from 12:40 and the women’s and men’s finals at 17:05 and 17:41 respectively



The battle to become HSBC SVNS 2025 champions began in exciting fashion on day one of the World Championship in Los Angeles, while a large and vocal crowd at the venue for the Olympic Games LA28 rugby sevens competition also cheered the high stakes HSBC SVNS Play Off matches.

The HSBC SVNS World Championship features the eight top ranked men’s and women’s teams from HSBC SVNS 2025 competing in two pools of four teams each.

At the end of a thrilling first day of sevens action at Dignity Health Sports Park there were four teams left in the fight to take the titles as the semi-finals were decided.

Women’s Olympic champions New Zealand were in unstoppable form with a hat-trick of victories over Canada, Great Britain and Japan to seal top spot in pool A.

Olympic silver medallists Canada join the Black Ferns Sevens in the semi-finals where they will face reigning SVNS champions Australia who finished day one with a perfect win record after dispatching France, Fiji and the USA to lead pool B.

The hosts and Olympic bronze medallists recovered to beat Fiji and France and claim their place in the semi-finals where they will face New Zealand.

It was tight at the top of men’s pool B as Spain, New Zealand and Australia tied on seven points each and it was Australia who narrowly missed out on the semi-finals due to an inferior points difference.

South Africa overcame Argentina 29-21 in the last match of the day to secure top spot in pool A as both teams reached the semi-finals.

Spain will face Argentina while New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens will take on South Africa in what promise to be hotly contested semi-finals.

New Zealand women and Argentina men are aiming to back-up the HSBC SVNS 2025 League Winners titles they claimed in Singapore at the sixth and final regular season round in April.

Alongside the World Championship, the SVNS Play Off competition involves the teams ranked ninth to twelfth in HSBC SVNS 2025 together with the top four ranked teams from the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger.

Four successful teams will qualify from the Play Off competition to HSBC SVNS division two in 2026. The pool winners secure their SVNS division two status automatically and China women and Uruguay men achieved this feat on day one in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile the teams who finish second and third in their pools will face a winner-takes all Play Off final match on Sunday for a place in SVNS division two, while the bottom placed teams in the pools miss out.

The USA’s Lucas Lacamp was the top men’s try scorer on day one with four tries, helping the hosts to a pair of wins over Portugal and Samoa. If the USA overcome Kenya – recent finalists in Singapore – in their last pool match on Sunday they will secure their spot in SVNS division two.

In women’s pool A there will be a straight shoot-out between Brazil and Spain for a place in SVNS division two as both countries claimed a pair of victories over Colombia and Kenya on day one.

The unsuccessful Play Off teams will begin the 2026 season in their respective regional competitions from which they have the opportunity to qualify for a standalone SVNS division three event where they can reach SVNS division two by finishing in the top two.

Finals day in Los Angeles begins at 10:00 local time (GMT-7) on Sunday, with the World Championship semi-finals from 12:40 and the women’s and men’s finals at 17:05 and 17:41 respectively.

Following an action-packed season, the superstars of sevens will be celebrated as the HSBC SVNS Awards 2025 take place with Rookie, Top Try Scorer and Player of the Year among the categories set to be presented at the final showdown in Los Angeles on Sunday, 4 May.

