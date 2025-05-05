Cordell Tinch flew to equal fourth on the world 110m hurdles all-time list and Mondo Duplantis soared 6.11m to maintain his pole vault reign at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on Saturday (3).

Both athletes backed up their victories in the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Xiamen last weekend, on a day that saw many meeting records set in Keqiao.

Tinch’s 12.87 was one of them. The US 24-year-old clocked 13.06 to claim his first Diamond League win in Xiamen but stormed under 13 seconds in Keqiao, becoming the equal fourth-fastest 110m hurdler in history with his winning time of 12.87 (0.6m/s).

He now sits behind only his compatriots Aries Merritt (12.80), Grant Holloway (12.81) and Devon Allen (12.84) on the world all-time list, his 12.87 matching the best mark achieved by Cuba’s 2008 Olympic champion Dayron Robles.

It is the fastest time ever recorded this early in the season.

Rachid Muratake of Japan finished second in 13.10 and Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell was third in 13.24.

“It sounds pretty good (to be joint fourth on the world all-time list). I just wanted to go out there and compete after winning last week,” said Tinch. “I felt like I was going to run something fast, but it is matter of trying to finish those races when I get out well. I didn’t know it would be 12.8 fast, but I thought it would be at least faster than 13.06.”

Sweden’s Duplantis also improved on his performance from Xiamen, where he managed a best of 5.92m. This time the world pole vault record-holder cleared a meeting record of 6.11m, on his first attempt, to win again ahead of Olympic bronze medallist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece who soared 6.01m.

Olympic and world champion Duplantis, who improved his world record to 6.27m in Clermont-Ferrand in February, went on to take three attempts at 6.28m.

His fellow world record-holders Karsten Warholm and Yaroslava Mahuchikh also followed their wins in Xiamen with victories in Keqiao.

Warholm, who broke his own world 300m hurdles best in Xiamen, was contesting his first 400m hurdles race of the season and it was a successful opener as he clocked a world-leading 47.28. The Norwegian three-time world champion started aggressively and although he stuttered before the final hurdle, his victory was never in doubt and he finished comfortably ahead of Brazil’s Matheus Lima (48.08 PB).

Ukraine’s Mahuchikh achieved a perfect series to win the high jump, ending her campaign with a first-time clearance of 2.00m. The Olympic and world champion also managed all her other heights – 1.92m, 1.95m and 1.98m – on her first attempts. Australia’s world indoor champion Nicola Olyslagers cleared 1.98m for second place ahead of her compatriot Eleanor Patterson, the 2022 world champion, with 1.95m.

Meeting records for Aregawi, Duguma, Stark and Jackson, Simbine wins 100m

Ethiopia’s Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Berihu Aregawi achieved the fastest outdoor 5000m of the year so far, winning his season debut over the distance in a meeting record of 12:50.45.

The 24-year-old, whose last 5000m race came at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, which he also won, moved to the front with 600 metres to go and was able to respond to all challenges. His compatriot Mezgebu Sime tried to take control at the bell but Aregawi held his position and was clear off the final bend. Kuma Girma made a late charge but it wasn’t enough to catch Aregawi and he had to be satisfied with a PB of 12:50.69 for the runner-up spot. Sime was third in 12:51.86.

There was also a strong finish by Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma in the 800m. The Olympic silver medallist charged over the finish line in 1:56.64 – a national record as well as a meeting record – to lead the top six under 1:59. Australia’s Sarah Billings was second in a PB of 1:57.83.

South Africa’s world indoor 60m bronze medallist Akani Simbine maintained his outdoor win streak this season, following his 9.99 victory in Xiamen with a 9.98 (0.5m/s) 100m triumph in Keqiao.

This time his competition included Jamaica’s Olympic 100m silver medallist Kishane Thompson as well as Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo and although Thompson had the slight advantage on approach to the finish line, Simbine timed his dip to perfection to take it by 0.01. Tebogo was third in 10.03.

Anavia Battle also did the Xiamen-Keqiao double, winning the women’s 200m in 22.38, while her US compatriot Grace Stark set a meeting record of 12.42 (0.3m/s) to claim her first Diamond League 100m hurdles win ahead of world champion Danielle Williams (12.55).

USA’s world indoor champion Chris Bailey overpowered Botwana’s Bayapo Ndori down the home straight of the 400m, flipping the result after finishing second to Ndori in Xiamen. Bailey won in 44.17 to Ndori’s 44.32. The 3000m steeplechase was won by Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime in 8:07.92 from Kenya’s Edmund Serem (8:08.68).

After finishing second to world indoor silver medallist Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands in Xiamen, USA’s two-time world champion Chase Jackson turned the tables to triumph in Keqiao. Jackson surpassed 20 metres with three of her throws, topped by her meeting record of 20.54m in the fourth round. Schilder was second this time with 19.77m, while Fanny Roos improved the Swedish record to 19.66m to finish third.

Elina Tzengko of Greece made it two javelin wins from two Diamond League meetings, throwing 64.90m to add to her success in Xiamen. China’s Dai Qianqian saved her best throw for last, also surpassing 64 metres with a PB of 64.38m in the final round to move into second place ahead of South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk with 62.53m.

Portugal’s 2021 Olympic triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo and Jamaica’s Jordon Scott, who won in Xiamen, both surpassed 17 metres in the triple jump – Pichardo getting the win with his leap of 17.03m to Scott’s 17.00m.

Valarie Allman surpassed 70 metres to win the discus, a non-scoring Diamond League event this time. After throwing 68.95m to win in Xiamen, the Olympic champion improved to 70.08m in Keqiao. Jorinde van Klinken was second with 66.22m.

China’s Shi Yuhao and Shu Heng were separated by just three centimetres in the men’s long jump, also a non-scoring event, with Shi jumping 8.21m to clinch the win. Wayne Pinnock was third with a best of 8.10m.

Results

WORLD ATHLETICS

Like this: Like Loading...