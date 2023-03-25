Matthew Beers (RSA) and Christopher Blevins (USA) won the penultimate stage 6 with a time of 3hours 26minutes 48seconds.

SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing’s Nino Schurter (SUI) and Andri Frischknecht (SUI) finished 4minutes 7seconds behind them in second place and regained the yellow jerseys and the overall lead, with just 92 seconds ahead of Beers and Blevins.

Alban Lakata (AUT) and Axel Roudil-Cortinat (FRA) finished with a time of 03hours 33minutes 46seconds in third place. The first podium for team Bulls Mavericks under difficult conditions. Current overall leaders Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) suffered a massive mechanical, which threw them back to 8th place today.

They are now in third place overall, five-and-a-half minutes back to Schurter and Frischknecht ahead of tomorrow’s Grande Finale. In the women’s Kim le Court (MRI) and Vera Looser (NAM) took victory of Stage 6 with a time of 4hours 30minutes 2seconds and move into the overall lead at the same time with only one stage to go. Team NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized’s Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Katerina Nash (CZE) finished 12minutes 57seconds behind them in second. Cannondale Vas Arabay’s Greete Steinburg (EST) and Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez (COL) secured their second consecutive podium finish in third. The current overall leaders and orange jerseys -FORT.net : SeattleCoffeeCo’s Amy Wakefield and Candice Lill faced big mechanical issues losing their top standing in the general classification.

STAGE 6 – MEN STAGE 6 – WOMEN 1. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 10-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 10-2 Christopher BLEVINS (USA) 03:26:48 1. Efficient Infiniti Insure – 64-1 Kim LE COURT (MRI) & 64-2 Vera LOOSER (NAM) 04:30:02 2. SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 3-1 Nino SCHURTER (SUI) & 3-2 Andri FRISCHKNECHT (SUI) 03:30:56 // +00:04:07 2. NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized – 61-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 61-2 Katerina NASH (CZE) 04:43:00 // +00:12:57 3. Bulls Mavericks – 12-1 Alban LAKATA (AUT) & 12-2 Axel ROUDIL-CORTINAT (FRA) 03:33:46 // +00:06:57 3. Cannondale Vas Arabay. – 62-1 Greete STEINBURG (EST) & 62-2 Monica Yuliana CALDERON MARTINEZ (COL) 04:46:00 // +00:15:57

