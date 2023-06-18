Host Indonesia have been drawn in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 slated for 5-15 July 2023 in Palembang.

Following the official draw yesterday in Jakarta, the homesters are in Group A against Cambodia, Laos and Timor Leste.

Group B will have Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore while Group C have Thailand, Myanmar and the Philippines.

AFF UNDER-19 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

GROUP A: Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Timor Leste

GROUP B: Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

GROUP C: Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines

