Host Indonesia have been drawn in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 slated for 5-15 July 2023 in Palembang.
Following the official draw yesterday in Jakarta, the homesters are in Group A against Cambodia, Laos and Timor Leste.
Group B will have Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore while Group C have Thailand, Myanmar and the Philippines.
AFF UNDER-19 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
GROUP A: Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Timor Leste
GROUP B: Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore
GROUP C: Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines
