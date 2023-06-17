The Malaysian youth netball squad has booked their place in the 2025 World Youth Championship in Gibraltar.

This follows the team’s win at the 2023 Asian Youth Netball Championship in Jeonju, South Korea when they beat nemesis Singapore 49-45 in the final.

Malaysia emerged champions in the 2019 edition when they defeated Singapore 57-48 in the final in Kashima, Japan.

Malaysia won the Asian Youth Championship five times in a row in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 while in 2015 and 2017, the national squad emerged as runners-up.

