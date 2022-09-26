This time of year always brings the MotoGP™ World Championship standings into sharp focus, but we don’t normally expect the focus to be on eighth position! Yet that is exactly what happened in a Motul Grand Prix of Japan which turned out to be one of the craziest races of the season so far.

Despite finishing towards the back end of the top 10, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) extended his lead in the riders’ standings after his two nearest rivals scored dreaded ‘zeroes’.