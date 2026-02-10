With just a handful of matches left in the season, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC and Phnom Penh Crown are making it a keen contest to the culmination of the Championship Round of the Cambodian Premier League 2025/26.

After 18 matches, defending champions Svay Rieng are at the top of the standings with 43, the same as former champions Crown.

Much further down on third is Boeung Ket FC with 32 points, but who has played a match more.

At the last matchday, Svay Rieng edged Dangkor FC 1-0 with a late, late goal from Takashi Odawara (90th+7) while Crown came back from a goal down to beat ten-man Nagaworld 2-1.

Lucas Venuto had given Nagaworld the lead in the 44th minute before Crown clawed back through Moses Dyer’s 70th minute equaliser and then the winner from Maksym Pryadun (90th+9).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PhnomPenhCrown #SvayRieng

Like this: Like Loading...